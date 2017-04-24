Australian women and their experience...

Australian women and their experiences with HIV

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

Gavin Roach is working on a new project documenting the HIV/AIDS narrative in Australia from the viewpoint of women. Gavin Roach, whose previous theatre productions have included Measure of Man , Confessions of a Grindr Addict, and I Can't Say the F Word , is working on a new project documenting the HIV/AIDS narrative in Australia from the viewpoint of women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) 2 hr Anon 2
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) 3 hr Anon 5
HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating Mon STD Dating 1
Truvada? Apr 17 BGO 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 17 Billy 81
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 16 Daniel 2,282
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC