Australian women and their experiences with HIV

Gavin Roach is working on a new project documenting the HIV/AIDS narrative in Australia from the viewpoint of women. Gavin Roach, whose previous theatre productions have included Measure of Man , Confessions of a Grindr Addict, and I Can't Say the F Word , is working on a new project documenting the HIV/AIDS narrative in Australia from the viewpoint of women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.