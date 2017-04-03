At the Global Network of People Living with HIV, she will implement an ambitious strategic plan.
Laurel Sprague, Phd, has been appointed the executive director of the Global Network of People Living with HIV, according to a GNP+ statement . She will take over the role at the beginning of May. A human rights and social justice advocate, Sprague was diagnosed with the virus in 1991.
