As Those Born With HIV Become Adults, Many Have Poor Control of the Virus
Adolescents and young adults who contracted the virus from their mothers have poorer health compared with other adults with HIV. With the first major generation of young people who contracted HIV from their mothers aging into adulthood, many face considerable challenges maintaining control of the virus.
