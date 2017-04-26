Are you Dining Out for Life? Phoenix ...

Are you Dining Out for Life? Phoenix restaurants donate proceeds for AIDS support April 27

15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Dining Out for Life raises money for HIV/AIDS awareness. On Thursday, April 27, more than 20 Valley restaurants will donate meal proceeds to the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.

