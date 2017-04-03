Anti-Viral Drugs Market Worth to cross USD 62.67 Billion at CAGR of 6.9% by 2022
Anti-Viral Drugs Market Analysis by Application and Mechanism of Action - Forecast to 2022 Major Key Players are Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview: Anti-Viral Drugs are used to treat viral infections and are the only agents acting against viruses as either other drugs are ineffective or too toxic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Tue
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC