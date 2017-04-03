Annual show raises funds, awareness in fight against HIV/AIDS
Performer Oliver Heart gives a song and dance show to a crowd at the second annual AIDS Benefit and Fashion Show, held by the Medicine Hat Pride Association Saturday. -- NEWS PHOTO MO CRANKER The Medicine Hat Pride Association held its second annual AIDS Benefit and Fashion Show Saturday at the Medicine Hat Lodge.
