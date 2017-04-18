An assessment of the HIV/TB knowledge...

An assessment of the HIV/TB knowledge and skills of home-based carers ...

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: BioMed Central

Home-based carers play a critical role in ensuring the success of the primary health care re-engineering strategy in South Africa. Their role includes ensuring improved access to and delivery of primary health care at the household level, and better co-ordination and improved linkages between community and health facilities for HIV/TB services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioMed Central.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truvada? Mon BGO 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon Billy 81
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun Daniel 2,282
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS Apr 12 Spotted Girl 3
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC