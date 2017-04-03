Akwa Ibom, FHI 360 to conduct 1st State AIDS Indicator Survey
T he Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with FHI 360 under the Strengthening Integrated Delivery of HIV/AIDS Services project is set to conduct the first ever Akwa Ibom State AIDS Indicator Survey . The survey, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development ,is aimed at generating precise data to describe the HIV epidemic in Akwa Ibom as well as estimate the unmet need for HIV interventions in the state.
