AIDS Society welcomes Union govt's 'Test and Treat' policy
The AIDS Society of India , a membership association of doctors and researchers in HIV care, has welcome the Union government's initiative with the launch of 'Test and Treat' policy for People Living with HIV in India on Friday. Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha had passed The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome Bill, 2017.
