AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Hosts 31st Annual AIDS Walk
Whether walkers plan to participate in the 5K walk or the Red Ribbon 5K Fun Run, all are encouraged to don capes, spandex, boots and other favorite super hero gear as a reminder that in the HIV/AIDS community: "Heroes Are Zeros:" Zero new infections. Zero deaths.
