AIDS pioneer Mark Wainberg dies in Florida
McGill, the Jewish General Hospital and the global AIDS community lost one of their leading advocates and researchers on Tuesday, when Dr. Mark A. Wainberg drowned while on vacation in Florida. Wainberg's research and collaborations on AIDS and HIV, including the initial identification of the 3TC anti-viral drug, have saved millions of lives around the world.
