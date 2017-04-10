Agency provides HIV/AIDS support serv...

Agency provides HIV/AIDS support services to 100,863 persons in Borno

23 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A United State Support Agency, Family Health International , said on Sunday it had successfully offered HIV/AIDS testing and counselling to about 100,863 persons in Borno. The FHI360 Country Director, Mr Robert Chiegil, said in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri that the clients were tested in 11 centres between 2011 and 2017.

