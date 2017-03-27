Africa: New Study Helps Solve the Problem of Diagnosing TB in HIV Patients
Diagnosing TB in people who have HIV has been a challenge because they often have low levels of the bacteria in their system. This has been a serious problem for a country like South Africa where 454,000 people are infected with TB each year, half of whom are HIV positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|kenbrave
|2,276
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|176
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Thu
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC