Africa has long way to go in fight against HIV/Aids: Motsoaledi
Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says despite achievements in prolonging lives through a massive rollout of ARV treatment, the Africa still has a long way to go in combating the scourge of HIV/AIDS. Motsoaledi on Monday addressed delegates from China and various African countries at a China-Africa Health Ministers' conference in Pretoria.
