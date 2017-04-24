Advocates headed to Baton Rouge to ta...

Advocates headed to Baton Rouge to talk HIV issues with lawmakers

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Members of the LBGT community and other advocates are heading to Baton Rouge on Thursday to sit down with lawmakers about the recent rise in HIV in the state. Chip Eakins is the advocacy coordinator at the Philadelphia Center in Shreveport and says HIV has become treatable over the years although there is still no cure.

