900,000 HIV patients currently on treatment - NACA
Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS , says 900,000 HIV patients are currently on treatment. He noted that 70 per cent of HIV/AIDS treatment funding was sourced from donor agencies, while 20 per cent was funded by the government and 10 per cent from the private sector.
