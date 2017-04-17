6TH Annual Drag Queen World Series Co...

6TH Annual Drag Queen World Series Comes to la in May

Defending Champions The LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence return to defend their title from The West Hollywood Cheerleaders in the 6th Annual Drag Queen World Series on Saturday, May 6, 2016 in a fun filled, comedic and antic full game! All money raised at the event will go to the Life Group LA a coalition of people dedicated to the education, empowerment and emotional support of persons both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well being. Life Group LA's 5th Annual: "Drag Queen World Series" will be held on Saturday May 6, 2016 from 1-4pm at Glendale Sports Complex .

