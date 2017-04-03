3m test for HIV in FCT in 2016 - FACA
The Federal Capital Territory Agency For Control of HIV/AIDS says no fewer than three million residents underwent HIV/AIDS tests in 2016, with only three per cent positive cases. Dr Uche Okoro, the Project Manager of the agency, told the Newsmen on Monday in Abuja that Abuja Municipal Area Council still has the highest figure of persons living with HIV followed by Bwari.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|39 min
|Mangasto
|2,280
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
