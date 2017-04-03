3m test for HIV in FCT in 2016 - FACA

11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Federal Capital Territory Agency For Control of HIV/AIDS says no fewer than three million residents underwent HIV/AIDS tests in 2016, with only three per cent positive cases. Dr Uche Okoro, the Project Manager of the agency, told the Newsmen on Monday in Abuja that Abuja Municipal Area Council still has the highest figure of persons living with HIV followed by Bwari.

