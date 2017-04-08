2,000 HIV patients get free anti-retr...

2,000 HIV patients get free anti-retroviral therapy

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

SOME 2,000 people living with human immunodeficiency virus are getting free anti-retroviral therapy from the government, a health officer said. "We have been treating those with HIV for quite a while now," Department of Health in Davao Region HIV-Aids program manager Maria Teresa Requillo said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 4 linamm6 2,281
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 3 Mangasto 177
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 30 linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC