2,000 HIV patients get free anti-retroviral therapy
SOME 2,000 people living with human immunodeficiency virus are getting free anti-retroviral therapy from the government, a health officer said. "We have been treating those with HIV for quite a while now," Department of Health in Davao Region HIV-Aids program manager Maria Teresa Requillo said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
