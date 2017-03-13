Zimbabwe: HIV Infections Decline By 3,1%
NEW HIV infections in Zimbabwe fell by 3,1 percent during the first three quarters of last year as patients embraced anti-retroviral drugs and adhered to prescriptions. Analysts, however, said there was little reason to celebrate because people were still perishing from the pandemic, which has given scientists sleepless nights for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC