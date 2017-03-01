Women's Center hosts first Women's and Gender Studies Wednesday
Julie Passanante Elman spoke about the intersection of scientific studies and politics at the first Women's History Month featured speaker lunch of the month on Wednesday. Elman, an assistant professor of women's and gender studies at MU, graduated from George Washington University with a Ph.D. in American studies.
