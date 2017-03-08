Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - let's empower women globally
HIV is often characterized as a disease that overwhelmingly affects gay and bisexual men, subsequently obscuring the significant and unique risks experienced by women. In truth, 27 percent of all new HIV cases are attributed to women, making HIV/AIDS the leading cause of death worldwide for women aged 15-44.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC