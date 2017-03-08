Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Da...

Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - let's empower women globally

HIV is often characterized as a disease that overwhelmingly affects gay and bisexual men, subsequently obscuring the significant and unique risks experienced by women. In truth, 27 percent of all new HIV cases are attributed to women, making HIV/AIDS the leading cause of death worldwide for women aged 15-44.

