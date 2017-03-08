WHO: Half a Million Africans Die From...

WHO: Half a Million Africans Die From Cancer Annually

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The World Health Organization says about half a million Africans die of cancer each year, or six percent of global cancer deaths annually. Dr. Andre Ilbawi, the technical officer for cancer control at WHO headquarters in Geneva, says the cause of the illness in Africa is not always clear, though factors that may contribute to breast cancer include alcohol use, obesity and lack of physical activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) 3 hr Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 6 Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC