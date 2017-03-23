We need to find missing tuberculosis patients

Uganda once again joins the rest of the World in commemorating the World Tuberculosis Day; an annual event that honours the day that Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of mycobacterium tuberculosis, the germ that causes TB, in Berlin Germany in 1882. This day is designed to build public awareness that tuberculosis remains an epidemic, as it was 135 years ago in much of the world, causing the deaths of nearly one-and-a-half million people each year, mostly in developing countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.