Vaccine, improved treatment are keys to control of a surging HIV pandemic

Development and widespread use of a vaccine that's even partially effective against HIV, along with more progress toward diagnosis and treatment, offer the best hopes for turning the corner on a global pandemic that's still spiraling out of control, researchers reported today. Even though HIV and AIDS can now be effectively treated in most cases, actual control of the epidemic is elusive - not just in the developing world, but also the United States, scientists said today in a report in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .

