Vaccine, improved treatment are keys to control of a surging HIV pandemic
Development and widespread use of a vaccine that's even partially effective against HIV, along with more progress toward diagnosis and treatment, offer the best hopes for turning the corner on a global pandemic that's still spiraling out of control, researchers reported today. Even though HIV and AIDS can now be effectively treated in most cases, actual control of the epidemic is elusive - not just in the developing world, but also the United States, scientists said today in a report in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|3 hr
|Christaliban
|3
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sun
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
