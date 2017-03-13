Uganda Academy releases sh24bn to fight HIV/TB
Receiving the grant from Uganda Academy Officials at Infectious Disease Institute on Tuesday the Executive director of Hoima Caritas Development Organisation Emazi Christopher said the funds will be used in prevention of HIV/AIDS since the region receives so many migrants due to oil production Uganda Academy has released $6.7million about to six Ugandan based organisations to support health interventions for people affected with HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis .
