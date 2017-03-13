Uganda Academy releases sh24bn to fig...

Uganda Academy releases sh24bn to fight HIV/TB

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Receiving the grant from Uganda Academy Officials at Infectious Disease Institute on Tuesday the Executive director of Hoima Caritas Development Organisation Emazi Christopher said the funds will be used in prevention of HIV/AIDS since the region receives so many migrants due to oil production Uganda Academy has released $6.7million about to six Ugandan based organisations to support health interventions for people affected with HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 6 Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC