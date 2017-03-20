Tuberculosis deaths fall in Europe
The number of people developing and dying from tuberculosis is falling in Europe, but among the most vulnerable - including migrants, prisoners and people who are HIV positive - there have been worrying increases, data showed on Monday. Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Europe regional office of the World Health Organization showed new TB cases and deaths in the 53 countries of the WHO's European region fell each year by 4.3 and 8.5 percent respectively between 2011 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sun
|Chris
|14
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Sat
|Tracey
|2
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC