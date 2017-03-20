Tuberculosis deaths fall in Europe

The number of people developing and dying from tuberculosis is falling in Europe, but among the most vulnerable - including migrants, prisoners and people who are HIV positive - there have been worrying increases, data showed on Monday. Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Europe regional office of the World Health Organization showed new TB cases and deaths in the 53 countries of the WHO's European region fell each year by 4.3 and 8.5 percent respectively between 2011 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.