Tuberculosis deaths fall in Europe

Tuberculosis deaths fall in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The number of people developing and dying from tuberculosis is falling in Europe, but among the most vulnerable - including migrants, prisoners and people who are HIV positive - there have been worrying increases, data showed on Monday. Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Europe regional office of the World Health Organization showed new TB cases and deaths in the 53 countries of the WHO's European region fell each year by 4.3 and 8.5 percent respectively between 2011 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Sun Chris 14
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Sat Tracey 2
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC