Trump plans 28 percent cut in budget ...

Trump plans 28 percent cut in budget for State Department, USAID

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Donald Trump's proposed 28 percent budget cut for U.S. diplomacy and foreign aid next year would preserve $3.1 billion in security aid to Israel but reduce funding for the United Nations, climate change and cultural exchange programs. The budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 is a first shot in a battle with Congress - which controls the government's purse strings - that will play out over months and may yield spending levels far from those Trump requested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 6 Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC