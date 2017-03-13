Trump plans 28 percent cut in budget for State Department, USAID
President Donald Trump's proposed 28 percent budget cut for U.S. diplomacy and foreign aid next year would preserve $3.1 billion in security aid to Israel but reduce funding for the United Nations, climate change and cultural exchange programs. The budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 is a first shot in a battle with Congress - which controls the government's purse strings - that will play out over months and may yield spending levels far from those Trump requested.
