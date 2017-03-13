This HIV+ Activist Took To The Streets To Raise Awareness

In 1981 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report describing a rare and fatal lung infection in five young, gay men. By the end of the year, that lung infection had become an epidemic and been officially named GRID After researchers realized that GRID didn't only affect gay men, the CDC changed the name to AIDS Yet, three decades later there is still so much judgement, stigma, and misconception about AIDS and HIV (the virus that causes AIDS, that some people still believe the virus can be transmitted through kissing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.