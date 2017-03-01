These Welsh teenagers are helping fight HIV in one of the disease's African hotspots
Now two Welsh teens are joining the fight against HIV/AIDS in a country with one of the highest rates. Dylan Jones from Neath, and Raphael Rosin from Cardiff, are working in Zambia on a project to improve knowledge and understanding of good sexual health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 2
|Mexibay
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Mar 1
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC