The Story Behind the First AIDS Drug

The Story Behind the First AIDS Drug

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Time

That wasn't always the case. It took seven years after HIV was first discovered before the first drug to fight it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Gay Sex: A Raw Conversation' Presents a Much-N... 3 hr Charlie 1
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Sun Chris 14
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Sat Tracey 2
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC