The proposal also takes away $300 million from the global initiative PEPFAR.

Thursday Read more: POZ

The Trump administration's budget proposal for this year includes a $1.23 billion cut in research funding from the National Institutes of Health . Most of it will come from research grants, with $50 million specifically deducted from a program that supports biomedical research, Bloomberg reports .

