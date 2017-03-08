The Neuropathology of HIV/AIDS.

The introduction of Highly Active Anti-retroviral Therapy has resulted in significant decreases in morbidity and mortality for subjects infected with HIV. The brain is a major target organ for HIV resulting in significant neuropathological changes in most HIV infected subjects and a wide range of clinical neurological symptoms including HIV associated dementia.

