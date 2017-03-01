Syndemics: Health in context

Syndemics: Health in context

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Syndemics, as a new Series published in today's Lancet details, is a conceptual framework for understanding diseases or health conditions that arise in populations and that are exacerbated by the social, economic, environmental, and political milieu in which a population is immersed. A syndemic, or synergistic epidemic, is more than a convenient portmanteau or a synonym for comorbidity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 1 hr GAYNARADA 16
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) 14 hr Mexibay 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 18 hr JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Wed Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC