Syndemics: Health in context
Syndemics, as a new Series published in today's Lancet details, is a conceptual framework for understanding diseases or health conditions that arise in populations and that are exacerbated by the social, economic, environmental, and political milieu in which a population is immersed. A syndemic, or synergistic epidemic, is more than a convenient portmanteau or a synonym for comorbidity.
