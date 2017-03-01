Still acting up: Writer, LGBTQ activist Larry Kramer in Broward for two appearances
"With the new president I'm terrified of just about everything," says Kramer, 81, who will make personal appearances Thursday, March 9, in Wilton Manors and Friday, March 10, in Fort Lauderdale. "We have to fight the same fights all over again which we started fighting in 1981 when HIV was first appearing," the New Yorker says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|3 hr
|GAYNARADA
|16
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Mexibay
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|21 hr
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC