Stigma worse than disease itself: HIV sufferers
Photo above: Picture of a HIV-positive man seen here with his drawing representing how the world has shut him out and how he chose also to hide away from the outside world. THAILAND - While campaigning for the rights of others living with the Aids virus, one activist has kept his infection a secret with most people, especially his in-laws.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
Looking for partner (Jul '16)
linamm6
looking for a partner (Apr '16)
linamm6
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
linamm6
Truvada?
John doe
Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
Dandy Randy
Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
Christaliban
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
Chris
