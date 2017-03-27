Stigma worse than disease itself: HIV...

Stigma worse than disease itself: HIV sufferers

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: World News Report

Photo above: Picture of a HIV-positive man seen here with his drawing representing how the world has shut him out and how he chose also to hide away from the outside world. THAILAND - While campaigning for the rights of others living with the Aids virus, one activist has kept his infection a secret with most people, especially his in-laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for partner (Jul '16) 7 hr linamm6 176
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 8 hr linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... 22 hr linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,943,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC