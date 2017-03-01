State Fires Contractor After Problems Put California HIV Patients At Risk
California's public health department Wednesday fired the contractor responsible for enrolling patients in a state-run AIDS program, saying its poor performance threatened enrollees' access to life-saving medications. The state announced it had terminated the contract with A.J. Boggs & Company because of several "material breaches," including the failure to keep an online enrollment portal working properly.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Mexibay
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Wed
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Feb 21
|cpeter1313
|15
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|Mary
|200
