Some progress in arresting march of HIV, reveals new book
A new book Getting to Zero: Global Social Work Responds to HIV provides an unprecedented international snapshot of the HIV/AIDS situation, covering Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Mozambique, Scotland, South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Ukraine, United States and Zimbabwe, across 18 chapters. It was released on Tuesday at the UNAIDS headquarters in Geneva.
