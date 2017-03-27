Sixth Test in Theradiag's Monitoring ...

Sixth Test in Theradiag's Monitoring Range Launched in the USA

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Theradiag , a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, is today announcing further progress in bringing its LISA TRACKER monitoring tests to the US market as part of its agreement with Miraca Life Sciences. The Simponi monitoring kit supplements the InformTxTM range and increases to six the number of tests available in the US market for biotherapies treating inflammatory bowel disease .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truvada? 17 hr John doe 2
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 25 cholomeco 3
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Mar 19 Chris 14
News Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO Mar 16 Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC