Sixth Test in Theradiag's Monitoring Range Launched in the USA

Theradiag , a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, is today announcing further progress in bringing its LISA TRACKER monitoring tests to the US market as part of its agreement with Miraca Life Sciences. The Simponi monitoring kit supplements the InformTxTM range and increases to six the number of tests available in the US market for biotherapies treating inflammatory bowel disease .

