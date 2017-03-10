Sioux Falls church focuses on women's healthcare rights
Inside the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, sat a small congregation intently listening to a woman living with HIV, speak about her experience with healthcare. Maurine Murenga, an HIV-positive woman from Kenya, is in the U.S. on a speaking tour with RESULTS, a non-partisan organization, that focuses on poverty issues both in the United States, and on a global level.
