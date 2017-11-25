Sex in rest home research prompts cal...

Sex in rest home research prompts call to re-think elderly needs, desires and rights

A study in a New Zealand aged care facility has researchers wanted Kiwis to re-think the sexual and intimate needs - and rights - of the nation's elderly. Photo / file Prostitutes being called in to rest homes, sexually-transmitted diseases and the rights of old people to feel fulfilled in their private lives are at the centre of a call to re-examine the intimacy needs of the elderly.

