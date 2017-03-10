Seattle Gay and Bi Men on PrEP Have Very High STI Rates
Men who have sex with men starting pre-exposure prophylaxis in King County, Washington, which includes Seattle, have sexually transmitted infection diagnosis rates 20 times greater than the overall local MSM population, aidsmap reports. Evidence as to how starting PrEP may have affected STI rates among this group of men is inconclusive.
