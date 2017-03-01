Scientific discovery and its enemies

Scientific discovery and its enemies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Sometime ago, I was ironing my clothes hurriedly in preparation for work because power supply might go off at anytime and simultaneously watching the Cable News Network morning news entitled CNN Newsroom. As usual, after about ten minutes I switched over to the Nigerian Television Authority , and the interview segment of the programme, Good Morning Nigeria, was running, anchored by Kingsley Osadolor and, if I am not mistaken, Claire Abdulrazak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 2 Mexibay 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 2 JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Mar 1 Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Feb 16 Mary 200
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,347,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC