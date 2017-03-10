Sask. medical students calling for universal coverage of HIV drugs
A group of Saskatchewan medical students wants the province to bring in universal coverage of antiretroviral drugs. A group of medical students in Saskatchewan wants every person with HIV in the province to be given access to antiretroviral drugs.
