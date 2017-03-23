Reversing the tide of death and suffe...

Reversing the tide of death and suffering

The hard work over the past few years is paying off in terms of a reduction in mortality, writes Aaron Motsoaledi. As we head towards World TB Day and the launch of the 2017-2022 National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs, it is important that we reflect on our achievements, especially over the past few years.

