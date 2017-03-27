Restrictions on blood donations for s...

Restrictions on blood donations for sexually active gay men: Deferral period or ban?

Canadian Blood Services with the approval of Health Canada recently reduced the waiting period to give blood for men who have sex with other men from five years to one, but some believe it still isn't enough. The "blood ban," a term used to describe the period in which sexually active gay men cannot donate blood, currently sits at one year.

