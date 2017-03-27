Restrictions on blood donations for sexually active gay men: Deferral period or ban?
Canadian Blood Services with the approval of Health Canada recently reduced the waiting period to give blood for men who have sex with other men from five years to one, but some believe it still isn't enough. The "blood ban," a term used to describe the period in which sexually active gay men cannot donate blood, currently sits at one year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|6 hr
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Tue
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Mar 19
|Chris
|14
|Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
|Mar 16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC