Researchers Map Pathways to Protective Antibodies for an HIV Vaccine
A Duke Health-led research team has described both the pathway of HIV protective antibody development and a synthetic HIV outer envelope mimic that has the potential to induce the antibodies with vaccination. "A goal for an HIV-1 vaccine is to induce broadly neutralizing antibodies," said senior author Barton F. Haynes, MD, director of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC