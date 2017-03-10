Republicans join Democratic call for ...

Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on Trump abortion order

There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 5 hrs ago, titled Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on Trump abortion order. In it, Reuters reports that:

Two of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans joined four Democrats on Monday in demanding that the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues. In one of his first actions as president, Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 reinstating the so-called Mexico City policy, known by critics as the "global gag" rule, which withholds U.S. funding for international organizations that perform abortions or provide information about abortion.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#1 33 min ago
The Ill Duce Trump team got a little mixed up with their circa 1986 Wordperfect software and unfortuitously copied and pasted in a mashup of paragraphs about placing a temporary ban on allowing abortions from a list of seven nations into the US until we can figure out what the hell is propagating. Could happen to anyone - I just clicked on my iCal window instead of my Camino window, for example.

Duh.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) 5 hr Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) 7 hr Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 2 JClx 2,274
be believe in.your self Mar 1 Atguy 2
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Feb 22 fancie 75
News China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC