Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on Trump abortion order
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 5 hrs ago, titled Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on Trump abortion order. In it, Reuters reports that:
Two of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans joined four Democrats on Monday in demanding that the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues. In one of his first actions as president, Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 23 reinstating the so-called Mexico City policy, known by critics as the "global gag" rule, which withholds U.S. funding for international organizations that perform abortions or provide information about abortion.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#1 33 min ago
The Ill Duce Trump team got a little mixed up with their circa 1986 Wordperfect software and unfortuitously copied and pasted in a mashup of paragraphs about placing a temporary ban on allowing abortions from a list of seven nations into the US until we can figure out what the hell is propagating. Could happen to anyone - I just clicked on my iCal window instead of my Camino window, for example.
Duh.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Mar 2
|JClx
|2,274
|be believe in.your self
|Mar 1
|Atguy
|2
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Feb 22
|fancie
|75
|China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC