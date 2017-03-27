'Rent' still attracting new, old fans
Broadway's "Rent" is celebrating its two decades, and Akron is among the stops for its 20th anniversary tour, the first since 2009. For Kaleb Wells, who plays Roger Davis in the show, the chance to be part of the groundbreaking musical is an experience he's thankful to be part of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|kenbrave
|2,276
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|176
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Thu
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC