Reader E-Mailbag: Sugary Drink Tax is...

Reader E-Mailbag: Sugary Drink Tax is a Smart Investment in Kids, How to Fight the AIDS Epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

It's a new round of e-mailed letters to the editor. This edition features a thanks to the Mayor for his proposed sugary drink tax, and offers a solution to combat the AIDS epidemic; or really, draws attention to a solution that already exists... I'd like to thank Mayor Murray for investing in young children by including funding for early childhood education in his proposed city sugary drink tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10) Mar 11 Meanwhile at Fred... 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 6 Stoppholocles 78
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 6 Stoppholocles 1
News Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on... Mar 6 Marcavage s Trick 1
News Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07) Mar 6 Vixenspring 55
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Mar 6 Heaven27 17
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 3 GAYNARADA 16
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC