Reader E-Mailbag: Sugary Drink Tax is a Smart Investment in Kids, How to Fight the AIDS Epidemic
It's a new round of e-mailed letters to the editor. This edition features a thanks to the Mayor for his proposed sugary drink tax, and offers a solution to combat the AIDS epidemic; or really, draws attention to a solution that already exists... I'd like to thank Mayor Murray for investing in young children by including funding for early childhood education in his proposed city sugary drink tax.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|Meanwhile at Fred...
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|78
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 6
|Stoppholocles
|1
|Republicans join Democratic call for clarity on...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Sex after 60: Not all the news is good -- Orlan... (Aug '07)
|Mar 6
|Vixenspring
|55
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Mar 6
|Heaven27
|17
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 3
|GAYNARADA
|16
